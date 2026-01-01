Up to 69% off for TubeArchivist

Deploy TubeArchivist in one click installation.

Self-hosted YouTube archiver jo aapki video collection ko aapke apne server se download, index, aur stream karta hai.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,699/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy TubeArchivist in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for TubeArchivist

MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with TubeArchivist

TubeArchivist aik self-hosted YouTube archival platform hai jo aapki video collection ko aapke apne control mein rakhta hai. Yeh channels ko subscribe karta hai, yt-dlp ke zariye videos ko khud-ba-khud download karta hai, aur har cheez ko Elasticsearch ke saath index karta hai taake aap titles, descriptions, subtitles, aur comments mein search kar saken. Videos ko aik built-in web player ke zariye serve kiya jata hai jismein watch history aur progress tracking shamil hai â€” download ke baad kisi YouTube account ya internet connection ki zaroorat nahi.

One-off download tools ke bar-aks, TubeArchivist background mein musalsal chalta rehta hai. Yeh har video file ke saath metadata, thumbnails, subtitles, aur comments ko mehfooz rakhta hai, aur Jellyfin aur Plex ke saath integrate karta hai un media server users ke liye jo apni archive ko doosre content ke saath rakhna chahte hain.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of TubeArchivist

Channel subscriptions

Subscribe to YouTube channels and automatically download new uploads on a schedule, keeping your archive up to date without manual intervention.

Full-text search

Elasticsearch video titles, descriptions, subtitles, aur comments ko index karta hai taake aap apni poori library mein koi bhi video keyword se fauran dhoond saken.

SponsorBlock integration

Automatically skips sponsor segments, intros, outros, and filler during playback using community-sourced SponsorBlock data.

Jellyfin and Plex export

Jellyfin aur Plex ke liye companion plugins aapko apni TubeArchivist library ko apne maujooda media server ke andar se seedha browse karne dete hain.

Subtitle archival

Downloads and indexes subtitles for every archived video, enabling keyword search within spoken content across your whole collection.

Comment archival

Optionally archives the full comment thread for each video alongside the media file, preserving community context that YouTube may remove.

Why run TubeArchivist on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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