Trailarr is an open-source companion to the arr media stack that finds, downloads, and files trailers alongside the movies and TV shows already managed by Radarr and Sonarr. It connects to multiple Radarr, Sonarr, and Plex instances, detects whether a trailer already exists, and uses yt-dlp with FFmpeg to fetch missing ones at the resolution and codec you choose.

Self-hosting Trailarr on a VPS keeps the trailer workflow running continuously without tying up a home server, and downloaded files land in the same library paths your media server already scans. Customisable naming conventions, quality profiles, and event history make it straightforward to keep a complete trailer collection that works with Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and Kodi.