Deploy Tracktor in one click installation.
Open-source vehicle tracking and fleet management platform to monitor your vehicles and assets in one place.
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What you can build with Tracktor
Tracktor ایک اوپن سورس ویب ایپلیکیشن ہے جو گاڑیوں کی ٹریکنگ اور فلیٹ مینجمنٹ کے لیے بنائی گئی ہے، جس کا مقصد افراد اور چھوٹے کاروباروں کو ان کی گاڑیوں اور اثاثوں پر مکمل مرئیت فراہم کرنا ہے۔ یہ ٹرپس ریکارڈ کرنے، گاڑیوں کا انتظام کرنے، اور فلیٹ کی سرگرمیوں کی نگرانی کے لیے ایک صاف ستھرا، خود میزبان ڈیش بورڈ فراہم کرتا ہے — بغیر کسی سبسکرپشن فیس یا تھرڈ پارٹی ڈیٹا شیئرنگ کے۔
ایک ہلکے پھلکے Node.js اسٹیک اور SQLite اسٹوریج پر بنایا گیا، Tracktor کو تعینات کرنا آسان ہے اور اسے کم سے کم وسائل کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے۔ آپ کا فلیٹ ڈیٹا آپ کے اپنے سرور پر رہتا ہے، جو آپ کو رسائی، رازداری، اور برقرار رکھنے پر مکمل کنٹرول فراہم کرتا ہے۔ پہلی بار آنے والے صارفین کو ایڈمن اکاؤنٹ رجسٹر کرنے کا اشارہ دیا جاتا ہے، جس سے ابتدائی سیٹ اپ ہموار ہو جاتا ہے۔
Key features of Tracktor
Vehicle management
Add and organize your entire fleet in one place, tracking each vehicle with its own profile, details, and activity history.
Trip recording
Log trips with start and end points, distances, and timestamps to build an accurate history of vehicle usage and routes.
Privacy through VPS hosting
All fleet data is stored on your own server — no third-party tracking services, no subscription fees, and no vendor lock-in.
Lightweight SQLite storage
Uses SQLite for persistent storage, keeping the deployment simple and resource-efficient without requiring a separate database server.
User authentication
Built-in authentication secures access to your fleet data, and initial setup is straightforward with registration on the first visit.
Why run Tracktor on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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