Open-source GPS tracking platform supporting 200+ protocols for real-time fleet and asset monitoring.
Choose a VPS plan for Traccar
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Traccar
Traccar ایک جامع اوپن سورس GPS ٹریکنگ سسٹم ہے جو 200 سے زیادہ کمیونیکیشن پروٹوکولز کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے اور مارکیٹ میں تقریباً کسی بھی GPS ڈیوائس کے ساتھ کام کرتا ہے۔ ہر سائز کی تنظیمیں Traccar کو گاڑیوں، اثاثوں اور عملے کی حقیقی وقت میں نگرانی کے لیے استعمال کرتی ہیں، ایک بدیہی ویب انٹرفیس کے ذریعے جس میں انٹرایکٹو نقشے، جیو فینس زونز، سپیڈ الرٹس، اور تفصیلی ٹرپ رپورٹس شامل ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر Traccar کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے کمرشل پلیٹ فارمز کی طرف سے وصول کی جانے والی فی ڈیوائس لائسنسنگ فیس ختم ہو جاتی ہے اور حساس لوکیشن ڈیٹا مکمل طور پر آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتا ہے۔ یہ ٹیمپلیٹ ٹریکنگ ہسٹری، روٹس، اور اینالیٹکس کے قابل اعتماد، طویل مدتی سٹوریج کے لیے PostgreSQL ڈیٹا بیس کے ساتھ Traccar کو تعینات کرتا ہے۔
Key features of Traccar
200+ device protocols
Connect virtually any GPS tracker, OBD dongle, or smartphone app with built-in support for over 200 communication protocols.
Real-time map tracking
Monitor device positions live on interactive OpenStreetMap or Google Maps with automatic updates and route visualization.
Geofencing and alerts
Define geofence zones and receive instant notifications for entry, exit, speed violations, and movement events.
Fleet reports
Generate comprehensive reports for trips, stops, distance, fuel consumption, and driver behavior analysis.
Multi-user access
Create user accounts with permission-based device sharing for teams, departments, or customers.
REST API integration
Integrate tracking data with external systems and dashboards through a well-documented REST API.
Why run Traccar on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.