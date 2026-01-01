Tolgee is an open-source localization and translation management platform that lets development teams manage all their app translation keys in one place. Its standout feature is in-context editing — translators can modify strings directly within the running application without touching code files.

Self-hosting Tolgee on a VPS keeps all translation data under your control and eliminates per-string or per-seat fees common in SaaS alternatives. SDKs for React, Angular, Vue, and other frameworks integrate directly with the platform, and a REST API supports CI/CD pipeline automation.