Tiny File Manager is a compact, open-source file manager that runs entirely as a single PHP file, giving you a full-featured browser-based interface to manage files on your server without SSH or FTP clients. It supports file upload and download, copy, move, rename, delete, archive creation, and a built-in text editor â€” all accessible through a clean, responsive web UI.

Self-hosting Tiny File Manager on your VPS keeps your files under your control and lets you grant role-based access to team members with different permission levels. Its minimal footprint means it runs alongside your existing applications without adding noticeable resource overhead.