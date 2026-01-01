Temporal is an open-source, durable workflow execution platform that enables developers to write long-running, fault-tolerant applications using standard code. Workflows developed with Temporal automatically withstand process crashes, network partitions, and infrastructure failures — without requiring manual checkpointing, state machines in databases, or complex retry logic. When a worker restarts, execution resumes precisely from where it left off.

This deployment operates the complete Temporal stack: the server, utilizing PostgreSQL for persistence and Elasticsearch for workflow history search and visibility. The accompanying web UI allows you to monitor active workflows, inspect event histories, search across executions based on status or custom attributes, and trigger signals — thereby providing your team with comprehensive observability into ongoing business processes.