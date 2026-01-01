Technitium DNS Server ko aik click mein install karein.
Open-source DNS server with built-in ad blocking, encrypted DNS protocols, and a full-featured web management console.
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What you can build with Technitium DNS Server
Technitium DNS Server aik mukammal open-source DNS server hai jo aap ke apne domains ke liye authoritative nameserver aur network clients ke liye recursive resolver dono ke taur par kaam karta hai. Yeh DNS-over-TLS, DNS-over-HTTPS, aur DNS-over-QUIC ko support karta hai — jo ISP ki nigrani aur man-in-the-middle interception se DNS queries ko mehfooz rakhta hai, baghair kisi third-party resolvers ki zaroorat ke.
Standard resolution ke ilawa, Technitium mein configurable blocklist URLs ke zariye network-wide ad aur malware blocking, DNSSEC validation aur zone signing, aik built-in DHCP server, multi-server clustering, aur two-factor authentication ke saath role-based access control shamil hain. Self-hosting aap ko aap ke network par har DNS query par mukammal visibility deta hai, baghair kisi external provider ke aap ka traffic dekhne ke.
Key features of Technitium DNS Server
Network-wide ad blocking
Block ads, trackers, and malware domains across every device on your network using configurable blocklist URLs — no client software needed on individual devices.
Encrypted DNS protocols
DNS-over-TLS, DNS-over-HTTPS، اور DNS-over-QUIC کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے تاکہ مداخلت کو روکا جا سکے اور DNS سوالات کو ISPs اور نیٹ ورک کے جاسوسوں سے نجی رکھا جا سکے۔
Authoritative DNS hosting
Host your own DNS zones with DNSSEC signing using RSA, ECDSA, or EdDSA — eliminating dependence on third-party nameservers for your internal or public domains.
High-performance resolution
Async IO architecture handles over 100,000 DNS requests per second with persistent caching, prefetching, and serve-stale support for maximum availability.
Multi-server clustering
Manage and replicate zones across multiple DNS server instances from a single web console for redundancy and distributed deployments.
Why run Technitium DNS Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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