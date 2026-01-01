Deploy Syncthing with one-click installation.
Open-source peer-to-peer file synchronization that keeps your data private and encrypted across all devices.
Choose a VPS plan for Syncthing
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Syncthing
Syncthing is a decentralized file synchronization tool that continuously syncs files between your devices without any central server. All data stays on your devices and is transferred with TLS encryption and perfect forward secrecy — no cloud middleman, no account required.
Self-hosting Syncthing on a VPS creates a persistent sync node that stays online 24/7, ensuring all your devices stay up to date even when some are offline. With support for folder versioning, conflict handling, and cross-platform clients, Syncthing is the privacy-first alternative to Dropbox and Google Drive.
Key features of Syncthing
No central server
Files sync directly between your devices with no third-party cloud storage, keeping your data entirely under your control.
End-to-end encryption
All transfers use TLS with perfect forward secrecy, ensuring your files cannot be intercepted or read by anyone else.
Flexible folder modes
Folders ko send-only, receive-only, ya bidirectional ke taur par configure karein taake aap theek se control kar sakein ke data devices ke darmiyan kaise flow karta hai.
File versioning
تبدیل شدہ یا حذف شدہ فائلوں کے تاریخی ورژنز کو قابل ترتیب ریٹینشن پالیسیوں کے ساتھ محفوظ رکھیں تاکہ حادثاتی تبدیلیوں سے ریکور کیا جا سکے۔
Cross-platform clients
Linux, Windows, macOS, aur Android ke liye native clients har device ko aik single persistent VPS node se sync mein rakhte hain.
Why run Syncthing on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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