Swing Music provides your personal audio collection with the high-quality streaming experience that commercial services offer â€” without any subscription charges, licensing limitations, or audio compression. It automatically scans your music folders, extracts all relevant metadata, and meticulously organizes everything by artist, album, and genre. This is presented through a sophisticated web interface that features album art, lyrics display, and personalized daily mixes generated directly from your listening history.

Self-hosting on your VPS ensures you have dependable remote access to your library from any location, eliminating reliance on your home internet's upload speeds or dynamic IP addresses. FLAC and other lossless formats are played natively, guaranteeing that your audio fidelity remains uncompromised. Furthermore, multi-user profiles allow the entire family to share a single library while maintaining their individual listening histories.