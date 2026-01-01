Deploy Sure in one click installation.
Self-hosted personal finance app for tracking net worth, accounts, transactions, and investments with full data ownership.
Choose a VPS plan for Sure
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Sure
Sure ek community-maintained open-source personal finance aur wealth management application hai, jo un logon ke liye design kiya gaya hai jo apne financial data par mukammal control chahte hain. Yeh banking, investments, aur loans mein accounts ko track karta hai, transactions record aur categorize karta hai, waqt ke saath net worth monitor karta hai, aur multi-user households ko support karta hai â€” yeh sab aapke apne infrastructure par ek PostgreSQL database mein store hota hai.
Hosted finance tools ke bar-aks, Sure mukammal taur par aapke server par chalta hai, baghair kisi SaaS subscription ke, baghair kisi third-party data sharing ke, aur service band hone ke kisi khatre ke. Optional OpenAI integration AI-powered transaction categorization aur natural language finance queries shamil karta hai. Ek background Sidekiq worker scheduled imports aur notifications ko handle karta hai jabke main app interactive dashboard serve karta hai.
Key features of Sure
Net Worth Dashboard
Consolidate all account balances into a unified net worth overview, which updates automatically as transactions are recorded, providing a comprehensive insight into one's complete financial well-being.
Account Management
Track checking, savings, credit card, loan, and investment accounts from a single interface with full transaction history for each.
Transaction Categorization
Import, organize, and categorize transactions with rules-based automation and manual overrides to build accurate spending reports.
Investment Portfolio Tracking
Monitor stock holdings and portfolio performance with live price data pulled from Yahoo Finance or Twelve Data on a configurable schedule.
AI Financial Assistant
Optional OpenAI integration enables natural language queries about spending patterns and automated categorization of imported transactions.
Multi-User Households
Invite household members with their own accounts while sharing budgets and financial goals across the same self-hosted instance.
Why run Sure on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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