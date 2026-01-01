SuggestArr connects to your media server (Jellyfin, Plex, or Emby) and your Seer instance to automate the media discovery and request cycle. It reads recent watch history, finds similar movies and TV shows via the TMDb database, and automatically submits download requests on a configurable schedule â€” closing the loop between what you watch today and what appears in your library tomorrow.

Unlike manual request workflows, SuggestArr runs unattended. An optional AI mode using any OpenAI-compatible API (including local Ollama) adds hyper-personalized recommendations with natural language search. Setup is done through a web UI wizard after deployment â€” no API credentials required at deploy time.