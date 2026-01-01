Deploy SuggestArr in one click installation.
Automated media recommendation engine that analyzes watch history and requests similar content through Seer.
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What you can build with SuggestArr
SuggestArr connects to your media server (Jellyfin, Plex, or Emby) and your Seer instance to automate the media discovery and request cycle. It reads recent watch history, finds similar movies and TV shows via the TMDb database, and automatically submits download requests on a configurable schedule â€” closing the loop between what you watch today and what appears in your library tomorrow.
Unlike manual request workflows, SuggestArr runs unattended. An optional AI mode using any OpenAI-compatible API (including local Ollama) adds hyper-personalized recommendations with natural language search. Setup is done through a web UI wizard after deployment â€” no API credentials required at deploy time.
Key features of SuggestArr
Watch History Analysis
Reads recent playback history from Jellyfin, Plex, or Emby to identify what users are watching and surface relevant candidates for new recommendations.
Automated Request Submission
Sends media requests directly to your Seer instance on a configurable cron schedule, with no manual intervention required after initial setup.
TMDb-Powered Recommendations
Discovers similar titles using The Movie Database API with filters for genre, rating, release year, language, and streaming availability.
AI-Powered Discovery
Optional LLM integration with OpenAI, Ollama, Gemini, or LiteLLM delivers personalized recommendations and enables natural language media search.
Real-Time Log Viewer
Built-in dashboard with live filtered logs showing exactly what was recommended, requested, and skipped during each automation run.
Why run SuggestArr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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