Sshwifty is a self-hosted, web-based SSH and Telnet client that transforms any modern browser into a fully functional terminal for remote server access. It supports SSH password, public key, and keyboard-interactive authentication, alongside plain Telnet, thereby eliminating the need to install or configure native clients on every workstation.

Self-hosting Sshwifty on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) provides a team with a single, shared entry point to manage remote machines from any location â€” be it phones, tablets, locked-down corporate laptops, or kiosks â€” all while ensuring access remains controlled by a shared key. Administrators have the capability to predefine host presets, restrict connections to approved targets, and audit traffic via server-side hooks, without exposing SSH ports to the public internet.