Deploy SQLPage in one click installation.
Build interactive websites and data dashboards using only SQL queries â€” no frontend code, frameworks, or JavaScript required.
Choose a VPS plan for SQLPage
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SQLPage
SQLPage is an open-source web application server that produces interactive web pages directly from SQL queries. Developers and analysts write
.sql files that select from a built-in component library â€” forms, tables, charts, maps, navigation, and a multitude of UI elements â€” and the server transforms the result sets into refined HTML without requiring a single line of HTML, CSS, or JavaScript. One can connect SQLite, PostgreSQL, MySQL, or Microsoft SQL Server and expose an existing database as a working admin panel, internal dashboard, or prototype within minutes.
Self-hosting SQLPage on your own VPS ensures that queries, schemas, and credentials remain within infrastructure under your control, rather than being managed by a third-party low-code platform. Moreover, there are no per-user fees, no row limits, and your
.sql files retain their portability and version-controllability, akin to any other code.
Key features of SQLPage
SQL-only rendering
Write ordinary SQL files that select from a rich component library and SQLPage renders responsive HTML pages directly from the result sets.
Multi-database support
Connect to SQLite, PostgreSQL, MySQL, or Microsoft SQL Server and expose any existing database as a working web application.
Built-in components
Forms, tables, charts, maps, cards, navigation, file uploads, and dozens of polished UI elements are available without external libraries or build steps.
Instant hot reload
Edit a
.sql file and the change appears on the next page load â€” no compilation, no bundler, and no restart.
Tiny static binary
A single Rust binary under 20 MB serves an entire dynamic site, with low memory use and fast cold starts on modest VPS resources.
Built-in authentication
HTTP basic auth, session management, OAuth, and password hashing functions let SQL files gate pages without an external identity service.
Why run SQLPage on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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