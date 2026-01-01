SQLPage is an open-source web application server that produces interactive web pages directly from SQL queries. Developers and analysts write .sql files that select from a built-in component library â€” forms, tables, charts, maps, navigation, and a multitude of UI elements â€” and the server transforms the result sets into refined HTML without requiring a single line of HTML, CSS, or JavaScript. One can connect SQLite, PostgreSQL, MySQL, or Microsoft SQL Server and expose an existing database as a working admin panel, internal dashboard, or prototype within minutes.

Self-hosting SQLPage on your own VPS ensures that queries, schemas, and credentials remain within infrastructure under your control, rather than being managed by a third-party low-code platform. Moreover, there are no per-user fees, no row limits, and your .sql files retain their portability and version-controllability, akin to any other code.