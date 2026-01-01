Deploy SQLChat in one-click installation.
An AI-powered, chat-based SQL client that enables querying any database using plain English, eliminating the need for writing SQL.
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What you can build with SQLChat
SQLChat is a chat-based SQL client. It connects to your existing databases, allowing you to query them using natural language. Instead of manually writing SQL, you simply describe what you need in plain English. SQLChat then translates your request into a SQL query, executes it, and presents the results â€“ all through a conversational interface. It automatically reads your database schema, ensuring that the queries it generates correctly reference your actual table and column names.
When you self-host SQLChat on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), your database credentials and query results remain securely within your own infrastructure. Its stateless, single-service design ensures it's lightweight and easy to maintain. Furthermore, with support for a custom AI endpoint, you can route inference through any OpenAI-compatible model.
Key features of SQLChat
Natural language queries
Describe what you want in plain English and SQLChat generates the SQL, executes it, and returns results without requiring you to know exact syntax.
Multi-database support
Connect to MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, TiDB, OceanBase, and other databases from a single interface without switching tools.
Schema-aware AI
SQLChat aapka database schema khud-ba-khud read karta hai, jis se AI sahih queries bana sakta hai jo asal table aur column names ko refer karti hain.
Custom AI endpoint
Point SQLChat at any OpenAI-compatible API endpoint, including self-hosted models via Ollama, to keep AI inference on your own infrastructure.
Stateless deployment
Single-user mode mein, SQLChat server-side par koi data store nahi karta â€” connection profiles browser mein rehte hain, jis se deployment lightweight rehti hai aur koi database dependency nahi hoti.
Why run SQLChat on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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