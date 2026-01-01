SQLChat is a chat-based SQL client. It connects to your existing databases, allowing you to query them using natural language. Instead of manually writing SQL, you simply describe what you need in plain English. SQLChat then translates your request into a SQL query, executes it, and presents the results â€“ all through a conversational interface. It automatically reads your database schema, ensuring that the queries it generates correctly reference your actual table and column names.

When you self-host SQLChat on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), your database credentials and query results remain securely within your own infrastructure. Its stateless, single-service design ensures it's lightweight and easy to maintain. Furthermore, with support for a custom AI endpoint, you can route inference through any OpenAI-compatible model.