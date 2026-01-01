Deploy Snapdrop with one-click installation.
براؤزر پر مبنی مقامی فائل شیئرنگ جو AirDrop سے متاثر ہے — کوئی اکاؤنٹس نہیں، کوئی ایپس نہیں، ہر پلیٹ فارم پر کام کرتا ہے۔
Choose a VPS plan for Snapdrop
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Snapdrop
Snapdrop ایک خوبصورت اور سادہ ویب پر مبنی فائل شیئرنگ ٹول ہے جو آلات کے درمیان فائلوں کی منتقلی کی مشکل کو ختم کرتا ہے۔ ایپل ایئر ڈراپ سے متاثر ہو کر، لیکن تمام پلیٹ فارمز اور براؤزرز پر کام کرتے ہوئے، Snapdrop خود بخود ایک ہی نیٹ ورک پر موجود آلات کو تلاش کرتا ہے اور فوری پیئر ٹو پیئر منتقلی کو ممکن بناتا ہے — اس کے لیے کسی اکاؤنٹ، ایپ کی تنصیب، یا کنفیگریشن کی ضرورت نہیں ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر Snapdrop کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر ایک نجی، ہمیشہ دستیاب فائل شیئرنگ ماحول بنتا ہے۔ عوامی Snapdrop.net سروس کے برعکس، آپ کی خود ہوسٹ کردہ انسٹنس تمام دریافت اور منتقلی کا ڈیٹا آپ کے اپنے نیٹ ورک پر رکھتا ہے، جو ان تنظیموں کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے جو خفیہ معلومات کو سنبھالتی ہیں یا سخت ڈیٹا ہینڈلنگ کی ضروریات والے ماحول میں کام کرتی ہیں۔
Key features of Snapdrop
Zero Configuration
Devices on the same network discover each other automatically — open the browser, see your devices, and start sharing immediately.
Cross-Platform Support
Works on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android from any modern browser with no app installation required on any device.
Peer-to-Peer Transfers
WebRTC سے چلنے والی براہ راست منتقلی آپ کے سرور کے ذریعے روٹنگ کے بغیر فائلوں کو آلات کے درمیان منتقل کرتی رہتی ہے، جس سے رفتار اور رازداری زیادہ سے زیادہ ہوتی ہے۔
No File Size Limits
Transfer files of any size without the upload restrictions or compression imposed by cloud-based sharing services.
No Accounts Required
Completely anonymous sharing — no registration, no personal information, and no persistent storage of transferred files.
Why run Snapdrop on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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