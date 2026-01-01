Up to 69% off for Snapdrop

Deploy Snapdrop with one-click installation.

براؤزر پر مبنی مقامی فائل شیئرنگ جو AirDrop سے متاثر ہے — کوئی اکاؤنٹس نہیں، کوئی ایپس نہیں، ہر پلیٹ فارم پر کام کرتا ہے۔

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Snapdrop with one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Snapdrop

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Snapdrop

Snapdrop ایک خوبصورت اور سادہ ویب پر مبنی فائل شیئرنگ ٹول ہے جو آلات کے درمیان فائلوں کی منتقلی کی مشکل کو ختم کرتا ہے۔ ایپل ایئر ڈراپ سے متاثر ہو کر، لیکن تمام پلیٹ فارمز اور براؤزرز پر کام کرتے ہوئے، Snapdrop خود بخود ایک ہی نیٹ ورک پر موجود آلات کو تلاش کرتا ہے اور فوری پیئر ٹو پیئر منتقلی کو ممکن بناتا ہے — اس کے لیے کسی اکاؤنٹ، ایپ کی تنصیب، یا کنفیگریشن کی ضرورت نہیں ہے۔

اپنے VPS پر Snapdrop کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر ایک نجی، ہمیشہ دستیاب فائل شیئرنگ ماحول بنتا ہے۔ عوامی Snapdrop.net سروس کے برعکس، آپ کی خود ہوسٹ کردہ انسٹنس تمام دریافت اور منتقلی کا ڈیٹا آپ کے اپنے نیٹ ورک پر رکھتا ہے، جو ان تنظیموں کے لیے انتہائی اہم ہے جو خفیہ معلومات کو سنبھالتی ہیں یا سخت ڈیٹا ہینڈلنگ کی ضروریات والے ماحول میں کام کرتی ہیں۔

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Key features of Snapdrop

Zero Configuration

Devices on the same network discover each other automatically — open the browser, see your devices, and start sharing immediately.

Cross-Platform Support

Works on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android from any modern browser with no app installation required on any device.

Peer-to-Peer Transfers

WebRTC سے چلنے والی براہ راست منتقلی آپ کے سرور کے ذریعے روٹنگ کے بغیر فائلوں کو آلات کے درمیان منتقل کرتی رہتی ہے، جس سے رفتار اور رازداری زیادہ سے زیادہ ہوتی ہے۔

No File Size Limits

Transfer files of any size without the upload restrictions or compression imposed by cloud-based sharing services.

No Accounts Required

Completely anonymous sharing — no registration, no personal information, and no persistent storage of transferred files.

Why run Snapdrop on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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