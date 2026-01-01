Deploy Smocker in one click installation.
Simple and efficient HTTP mock server and proxy with a built-in admin UI for testing and debugging APIs.
Choose a VPS plan for Smocker
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Smocker
Smocker ایک اوپن سورس HTTP mock سرور اور پراکسی ہے جو ایسے انجینئرز کے لیے بنایا گیا ہے جنہیں ڈیولپمنٹ اور ٹیسٹنگ کے دوران حقیقت پسندانہ، ڈیٹرمینسٹک API رسپانسز کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے۔ ڈیولپرز YAML یا JSON میں ڈیکلیریٹیولی mock اینڈ پوائنٹس کی وضاحت کرتے ہیں، سینیریوز کو ری پلے کرتے ہیں، اور بغیر کسی گلو کوڈ کے لائیو ایڈمن UI میں ہر آنے والی ریکویسٹ کا معائنہ کرتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر Smocker کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے ٹیموں کو انٹیگریشن ٹیسٹس، کنٹریکٹ ویریفیکیشن، اور ڈیموز کے لیے ایک مشترکہ موکنگ ماحول ملتا ہے، جس میں نیٹ ورک ایکسیس، ریکارڈ شدہ ٹریفک، اور اپ ٹائم گارنٹی پر مکمل کنٹرول ہوتا ہے جو پبلک موکنگ سروسز فراہم نہیں کر سکتیں۔
Key features of Smocker
Declarative mocks
Define HTTP responses in YAML or JSON with request matchers, dynamic templates, and ordered scenarios for predictable test runs.
Live admin UI
ہر آنے والی درخواست کا معائنہ کریں، مماثل موکس دیکھیں، اور تیز فیڈ بیک لوپس کے لیے بنائے گئے براؤزر پر مبنی ڈیش بورڈ سے اسٹیٹ کو ری سیٹ کریں۔
Proxy and record
Unmatched requests ko aik asal upstream ki taraf forward karein aur responses ko offline testing ke liye dobara istemal hone wale mocks ke tor par capture karein.
Sessions and history
Group calls into named sessions to isolate test runs, replay traffic, and compare behavior across releases.
REST API control
Manage mocks, sessions, and history programmatically from CI pipelines using a complete REST API.
Lightweight container
Single Go binary packaged as a small Docker image starts in milliseconds and runs comfortably on any VPS plan.
Why run Smocker on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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