slskd is a modern, open-source client for the Soulseek peer-to-peer network, delivered entirely through a responsive web interface. It replaces the legacy desktop Soulseek clients with a self-hosted server that you can access from any browser, allowing you to search for and download music, lossless files, and other content shared by millions of Soulseek users around the clock â€” even when your desktop is off.

Self-hosting slskd on a VPS means your downloads run continuously in the background without tying up a local machine. All settings are manageable through the built-in web UI or a remote YAML configuration file, giving you full control over shared directories, download queues, transfer limits, and user permissions.