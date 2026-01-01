Slink is a self-hosted image sharing platform, meticulously crafted around the principles of privacy, ownership, and transparency. Unlike commercial image hosts that typically scan uploads for advertising, claim broad license rights, or arbitrarily impose content policies, Slink ensures you retain complete control over your visual content — securely stored locally on your own server, without any third-party access.

Self-hosting Slink on your VPS ensures that your images never leave your infrastructure. The platform incorporates automatic EXIF metadata stripping, which diligently removes GPS coordinates, device information, and timestamps from every upload, thereby safeguarding privacy by default. Moreover, with its configurable compression, user approval workflows, and robust password policies, Slink provides a professional image sharing environment, entirely on your own terms.