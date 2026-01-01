SickGear, a community-maintained fork of the original Sick-Beard project, stands out as the most stable and feature-rich option. It's a self-hosted TV show automation server that keeps tabs on the shows you're following, actively monitors Usenet indexers and torrent trackers for new episodes, and then seamlessly transfers the matched releases to your downloader for automatic library import. Since 2014, it has seen continuous development, with a strong emphasis on reliability, extensive indexer support, and a refined web UI that draws inspiration from the original Sick-Beard design.

By self-hosting SickGear on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), your TV automation runs round-the-clock, ensuring new episodes land in your library just minutes after their release. It integrates effortlessly with Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and the wider Servarr media ecosystem, and is compatible with almost all Newznab and Torznab indexers.