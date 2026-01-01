Deploy SickGear with one-click installation.
Stable TV show automation server â€” the long-running, fully-featured fork of Sick-Beard for self-hosted PVR setups.
Choose a VPS plan for SickGear
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with SickGear
SickGear, a community-maintained fork of the original Sick-Beard project, stands out as the most stable and feature-rich option. It's a self-hosted TV show automation server that keeps tabs on the shows you're following, actively monitors Usenet indexers and torrent trackers for new episodes, and then seamlessly transfers the matched releases to your downloader for automatic library import. Since 2014, it has seen continuous development, with a strong emphasis on reliability, extensive indexer support, and a refined web UI that draws inspiration from the original Sick-Beard design.
By self-hosting SickGear on a Virtual Private Server (VPS), your TV automation runs round-the-clock, ensuring new episodes land in your library just minutes after their release. It integrates effortlessly with Plex, Jellyfin, Emby, and the wider Servarr media ecosystem, and is compatible with almost all Newznab and Torznab indexers.
Key features of SickGear
Show tracking with quality profiles
Per-show preferences for quality, resolution, language, and codec mean each title is fetched in exactly the format you want.
Wide indexer support
Newznab and Torznab compatibility plus direct plugins for many private trackers cover virtually every Usenet and torrent indexer.
Native downloader integration
Built-in plugins for NZBGet, SABnzbd, Transmission, qBittorrent, Deluge, and rTorrent let SickGear orchestrate the full download pipeline.
Subtitle search
OpenSubtitles, Addic7ed, and Podnapisi integration grabs matching subtitles in your preferred languages right after each download.
Anime and special-format support
Built-in AniDB integration handles anime-specific naming conventions and absolute episode numbering without manual workarounds.
Why run SickGear on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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