Deploy ShinyProxy in one click installation.
Open-source server for deploying Shiny, Dash, Streamlit, and other data apps with built-in authentication.
Choose a VPS plan for ShinyProxy
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ShinyProxy
ShinyProxy Open Analytics ka banaya hua open-source server hai jo R Shiny, Python Dash, Streamlit, Jupyter, RStudio, aur kayi doosre frameworks mein likhi gayi interactive data applications ko host karne ke liye istemal hota hai. Yeh har user session ko ek alag Docker container mein launch karta hai, phir HTTP aur WebSocket traffic ko browser tak wapas proxy karta hai, taake har visitor ko ek saaf suthra environment mile aur shared state mein koi gadbad na ho.
Apne VPS par ShinyProxy ko self-host karne se aapke proprietary models, datasets, aur dashboards aapke perimeter ke andar rehte hain, jabke teams ko enterprise features milte hain â€” jaise authentication, group-based access control, usage logging â€” baghair kisi per-seat licensing ya vendor lock-in ke.
Key features of ShinyProxy
Per-user containers
Each session spawns its own Docker container so users never share state, sessions, or compute resources.
Multi-framework support
Host R Shiny, Python Dash, Streamlit, Jupyter, RStudio Server, VSCode, and any other web app packaged as a container.
Pluggable authentication
Plug in LDAP, OpenID Connect, SAML, Keycloak, or social logins to gate apps with group-based access control.
Usage analytics
Built-in event logging tracks app launches, durations, and active sessions for capacity planning and auditing.
WebSocket streaming
Native WebSocket and HTTP/2 proxying ensures interactive Shiny and Dash applications remain responsive, even when facing heavy usage.
Admin dashboard
Live admin view shows running containers, lets operators inspect activity, and stops sessions on demand.
Why run ShinyProxy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.