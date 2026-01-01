Deploy Shelfmark in one-click installation.
Self-hosted book and audiobook search platform that finds and downloads titles from multiple sources into your library.
Choose a VPS plan for Shelfmark
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Shelfmark
Shelfmark is a self-hosted web application designed to search for books and audiobooks across various sources simultaneously â€“ including web catalogs, torrent indexers, Usenet, and IRC channels â€“ and then delivers these results straight to your local library manager. It also offers multi-user access with a built-in request system, allowing household members to easily browse and submit download requests without needing separate accounts for each integration.
Shelfmark seamlessly integrates with Calibre, Calibre-Web, Grimmory, and Audiobookshelf, enabling you to add downloaded titles directly to your existing library. All its configuration and history are stored within a single SQLite database inside the config directory â€“ meaning no external database service is needed.
Key features of Shelfmark
Multi-Source Book Search
Search web catalogs, torrent indexers, Usenet, and IRC channels simultaneously and compare results from a single interface.
Library Manager Integration
Connect to Calibre, Calibre-Web, Grimmory, or Audiobookshelf to route downloaded books directly into your existing library.
Multi-User Request System
Household members can browse search results and submit download requests through their own accounts without direct access to download clients.
Flexible Authentication
Choose from no authentication, built-in user accounts, reverse proxy headers, or OIDC to match your network security requirements.
Standalone Deployment
SQLite stores all configuration and history inside the config volume â€” no external database service is needed to run Shelfmark.
Why run Shelfmark on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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