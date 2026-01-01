Shelfmark is a self-hosted web application designed to search for books and audiobooks across various sources simultaneously â€“ including web catalogs, torrent indexers, Usenet, and IRC channels â€“ and then delivers these results straight to your local library manager. It also offers multi-user access with a built-in request system, allowing household members to easily browse and submit download requests without needing separate accounts for each integration.

Shelfmark seamlessly integrates with Calibre, Calibre-Web, Grimmory, and Audiobookshelf, enabling you to add downloaded titles directly to your existing library. All its configuration and history are stored within a single SQLite database inside the config directory â€“ meaning no external database service is needed.