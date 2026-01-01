Deploy SeaweedFS in one click installation.
High-performance distributed file system with S3 API compatibility for storing and serving billions of files at scale.
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What you can build with SeaweedFS
SeaweedFS ایک اوپن سورس ڈسٹری بیوٹڈ فائل سسٹم ہے جس کے 24,000 سے زیادہ گٹ ہب اسٹارز ہیں، جو بڑی تعداد میں فائلوں کو مؤثر طریقے سے اسٹور کرنے اور بازیافت کرنے کے لیے آپٹمائزڈ ہے۔ ایک بلٹ ان S3-کمپیٹیبل API کے ساتھ، یہ سیلف ہوسٹڈ ماحول میں Amazon S3 کے لیے ایک ڈراپ اِن ریپلیسمنٹ کے طور پر کام کرتا ہے — S3 کے لیے بنایا گیا کوئی بھی ٹول یا SDK بغیر کوڈ کی تبدیلیوں کے SeaweedFS کے ساتھ کام کرتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر آبجیکٹ اسٹوریج کی سیلف ہوسٹنگ کلاؤڈ فراہم کنندگان کے فی درخواست اور فی GB اخراجات کو ختم کرتی ہے جبکہ ڈیٹا کو آپ کے مکمل کنٹرول میں رکھتی ہے۔ SeaweedFS چھوٹے صارف کے اپ لوڈ کردہ امیجز سے لے کر بڑی ویڈیو فائلوں اور بیک اپ آرکائیوز تک ہر چیز کو ہینڈل کرتا ہے، جس میں ڈیٹا کے تحفظ کے لیے ریپلیکیشن اور ایریزر کوڈنگ دستیاب ہے۔
Key features of SeaweedFS
S3 API Compatibility
Any application or tool built for Amazon S3 connects to SeaweedFS without modification, enabling immediate integration with existing workflows.
Efficient Small File Handling
Our optimized storage engine efficiently manages billions of small files, addressing a common shortcoming of traditional file systems and general-purpose storage backends.
Data Replication
Automatic replication across volume servers provides redundancy so data remains available even if individual storage nodes fail.
Erasure Coding
Reduces storage overhead compared to full replication while maintaining data integrity for warm and cold storage tiers.
FUSE Mount Support
SeaweedFS کو Linux ہوسٹس پر ایک نیٹو فائل سسٹم کے طور پر ماؤنٹ کریں، جس سے ایسی ایپلیکیشنز کو براہ راست پڑھنے اور لکھنے کی سہولت ملے گی جو معیاری POSIX فائل تک رسائی کی توقع رکھتی ہیں۔
Why run SeaweedFS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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