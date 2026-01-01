Deploy SearXNG in one click installation.
Privacy-respecting metasearch engine that aggregates results from dozens of sources without storing queries or tracking users.
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What you can build with SearXNG
SearXNG ایک پرائیویسی پر مبنی میٹاسرچ انجن ہے جو گوگل، بِنگ، ڈک ڈک گو، اور درجنوں دیگر سرچ پرووائیڈرز سے بیک وقت سوال کرتا ہے، اور صارف کا پروفائل بنائے یا سرچ ہسٹری محفوظ کیے بغیر مجموعی نتائج واپس کرتا ہے۔ تجارتی سرچ انجنوں کے برعکس جو پروفائلنگ اور اشتہاری ٹارگٹنگ کے ذریعے سوالات کو مانیٹائز کرتے ہیں، SearXNG ویب کی معلومات تک غیر فلٹر شدہ رسائی فراہم کرتا ہے۔
سیلف ہوسٹنگ کا مطلب ہے کہ آپ کی تلاشیں آپ کے زیر کنٹرول انفراسٹرکچر سے گزرتی ہیں بجائے اس کے کہ نامعلوم فریقوں کے ذریعے چلائے جانے والے عوامی انسٹینسز سے۔ آپ فیصلہ کرتے ہیں کہ کون سے سرچ پرووائیڈرز شامل کیے جائیں گے، نتائج کو کیسے فلٹر کیا جائے گا، اور کون آپ کے انسٹینس تک رسائی حاصل کر سکتا ہے — بغیر کسی مشترکہ کمیونٹی سرورز پر انحصار کیے جو ڈاؤن ٹائم یا ریٹ لمیٹنگ کا سامنا کر سکتے ہیں۔
Key features of SearXNG
No Query Logging
Searches are never stored or linked to your identity, eliminating the profiling and behavioral tracking inherent in commercial search engines.
Multi-Source Aggregation
Queries dozens of search engines simultaneously, reducing result bias and providing broader coverage than any single provider.
Configurable Engines
Exactly chunain ke kin search providers ko shamil karna hai ya kharij karna hai, taake nataij ka mix aap ki tehqeeqi zarooriyat aur privacy preferences ke mutabiq ho.
Category Search
Dedicated search categories for web, images, video, news, and specialized sources keep results relevant to the type of content you need.
No Cookies or Tracking
Operates without cookies or tracking scripts, making it suitable for privacy-sensitive research and use in restricted environments.
Why run SearXNG on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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