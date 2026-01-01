Up to 69% off for Scrypted

Deploy Scrypted in one click installation.

High-performance home video integration platform and NVR with AI-powered smart detections.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Scrypted in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Scrypted

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Scrypted

Scrypted ایک اوپن سورس ہوم ویڈیو انٹیگریشن پلیٹ فارم اور نیٹ ورک ویڈیو ریکارڈر (NVR) ہے جو HomeKit، Google Home، Alexa، اور Home Assistant سمیت سمارٹ ہوم ایکو سسٹمز میں IP کیمروں کو یکجا کرتا ہے۔ اس کی ہارڈ ویئر-ایکسلریٹڈ ٹرانسکوڈنگ اور پلگ ان آرکیٹیکچر کم لیٹنسی والے لائیو سٹریمز اور قابل اعتماد 24/7 ریکارڈنگز فراہم کرتا ہے بغیر وینڈر لاک ان کے۔

Scrypted NVR پلگ ان AI-پاورڈ سمارٹ ڈیٹیکشنز، فوری موشن الرٹس، اور ریموٹ مانیٹرنگ کے لیے ایک پالش موبائل اور ڈیسک ٹاپ ایپ کے ساتھ مسلسل ریکارڈنگ کا اضافہ کرتا ہے۔ اپنے VPS پر سیلف ہوسٹنگ آپ کو اپنی فوٹیج کی مکمل ملکیت دیتی ہے اور جاری کلاؤڈ سبسکرپشن فیس کو ختم کرتی ہے۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Scrypted

Smart Home Integration

Stream cameras to HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and Home Assistant simultaneously from a single unified platform.

24/7 NVR Recording

Record every camera around the clock with the Scrypted NVR plugin and browse footage through intuitive timeline navigation.

AI Smart Detections

Receive intelligent motion, person, vehicle, and animal alerts powered by on-device machine learning models.

Hardware Acceleration

Leverage GPU or hardware-accelerated video decoding for smooth, low-latency streams with minimal CPU overhead.

Plugin Ecosystem

Functionality ko barhaein sainkaron community plugins ke saath jo cameras, locks, sensors, aur smart home devices ko support karte hain.

Why run Scrypted on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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