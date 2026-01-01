Deploy Ryot in one click installation.
Self-hosted tracker for media consumption, fitness activities, books, and daily habits.
Choose a VPS plan for Ryot
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ryot
Ryot (Roll Your Own Tracker) is an open-source, self-hosted platform for tracking the media you consume, workouts you complete, books you read, and habits you build. It pulls metadata from sources like TMDB, Audible, and OpenLibrary so you spend time tracking, not typing.
Hosting Ryot on your own VPS keeps all your personal data private â€” no third-party analytics, no ads, and no risk of a service shutting down. You own every record from day one.
Key features of Ryot
Media tracking
Log movies, TV shows, anime, manga, podcasts, and video games with automatic metadata from TMDB, IGDB, and more.
Fitness logging
Record workouts and exercises with sets, reps, and weights to track your progress over time.
Book and audiobook tracking
Track reading and listening progress with metadata pulled from OpenLibrary and Audible.
Import and export
Migrate data from Goodreads, Trakt, MyAnimeList, and other popular trackers with built-in importers.
API access
Full GraphQL API with admin access tokens for building custom integrations and automations.
Why run Ryot on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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