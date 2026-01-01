Deploy Reitti in one click installation.
Self-hosted location tracking and timeline platform that keeps your movement history private as a Google Timeline alternative.
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What you can build with Reitti
Reitti is a self-hosted location tracking and timeline application that offers a private alternative to Google Timeline. You can import your existing history from Google Maps Timeline exports, GPX files, and GeoJSON, or feed live positions from phone apps like OwnTracks and GPSLogger to build a continuous record of where you have been.
Reitti automatically detects significant places and trips, then visualizes them on an interactive map with daily timelines and movement statistics. Since everything runs on your own server, your detailed location history never leaves your infrastructure and is never mined for advertising. This template bundles a PostGIS database for geospatial queries, a Redis cache, and a bundled map tile cache so the full stack works together right out of the box.
Key features of Reitti
Multi-source import
Import history from Google Maps Timeline exports, GPX files, and GeoJSON, or stream live data from OwnTracks and GPSLogger.
Automatic place detection
Reitti analyzes your raw points to detect significant places and visited locations without manual tagging.
Trip and travel insights
Movements are grouped into trips with distances, durations, and transport modes so your timeline reads like a journal.
Interactive map timeline
Browse any day on an interactive map with routes, stops, and a chronological timeline of your activity.
VPS-hosted privacy
All location data stays in your own PostGIS database, never shared with Google or used for advertising.
Why run Reitti on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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