R2R is an open-source retrieval-augmented generation framework built for production deployment from day one. It combines hybrid semantic and keyword search with reciprocal rank fusion, automatic knowledge graph construction, multimodal document ingestion, and an agentic retrieval API that lets large language models orchestrate search as part of their reasoning loop.

Self-hosting R2R on your own VPS keeps documents, vector indexes, and conversation history under your full control, with no per-query fees and no third-party access to your knowledge base. This deployment pairs the R2R API with the official dashboard and a PostgreSQL plus pgvector store, giving you a complete RAG stack you can extend with any LLM provider.