Deploy pygeoapi in one click installation.
Python server implementing the OGC API suite of standards for publishing geospatial data over HTTP.
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What you can build with pygeoapi
pygeoapi OGC API standards (Features, Coverages, Tiles, Records, Processes, EDR) ki aik open-source Python implementation hai jo geospatial datasets ko aik discoverable, browsable RESTful API mein tabdeel karti hai. Yeh aik built-in HTML browser ke saath aata hai taake non-developers collections ko navigate kar saken, map par items ko inspect kar saken, aur aik bhi request likhe baghair GeoJSON download kar saken.
Apne VPS par pygeoapi ko self-host karne se aapko is baat par mukammal control milta hai ke kaun se datasets expose kiye jaate hain, woh kahan rehte hain, aur kaun unhein query kar sakta hai. PostgreSQL/PostGIS, GeoPackage, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, ya remote WFS/WMS sources ko connect karein, aur unhein apne domain ke tehat publish karein jismein HTTPS ko bundled Traefik proxy handle karta hai.
Key features of pygeoapi
OGC API standards
Implements OGC API Features, Coverages, Tiles, Records, Processes, and Environmental Data Retrieval against a single configuration file.
Built-in HTML browser
Every collection, item, and process is browsable from the web UI with an interactive Leaflet map and pretty-printed JSON.
Many data backends
Serve PostgreSQL/PostGIS, GeoPackage, SpatiaLite, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, CSV, GeoJSON, and remote WFS sources through unified providers.
OpenAPI documentation
An OpenAPI 3.0 description and Swagger/Redoc UI are generated automatically from the configuration so clients can integrate quickly.
Geospatial processing
Python فنکشنز کو OGC API Processes کے طور پر پیش کریں تاکہ آپ کے شائع شدہ ڈیٹا پر آن ڈیمانڈ ٹرانسفارمیشنز، اینالیٹکس، اور ETL جابز چلائی جا سکیں۔
STAC and metadata catalogs
Publish STAC-compliant catalogs of imagery and records so partners can search and crawl your geospatial holdings programmatically.
Why run pygeoapi on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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