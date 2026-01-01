Pulsarr connects Plex watchlists with Sonarr and Radarr, transforming every "Add to Watchlist" tap within the Plex app into an automated download request — eliminating the need for a second front-end, separate logins, or per-user invites. It monitors Plex in real time for Plex Pass users and reverts to staggered polling for all others, subsequently directing each title to the appropriate Sonarr or Radarr instance based on your defined rules.

Self-hosting Pulsarr on your own VPS ensures that watchlist data, user permissions, and arr API keys remain under your control. Approval workflows, per-user quotas, Discord notifications, and Plex label sync operate continuously without requiring a home server to stay online.