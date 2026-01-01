Prefect enables you to transform any Python function into a scheduled, observable, and automatically retried workflow simply by using a decorator. Unlike other orchestration tools that heavily rely on YAML, Prefect maintains workflows as standard Python code â€” making them testable, version-controlled, and deployable just like any other module. The integrated user interface (UI) provides real-time execution status, logs, and detailed task-level history for every single run.

By self-hosting Prefect on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), you can eliminate cloud execution fees, gain access to unlimited workflow runs at a fixed infrastructure cost, and ensure that sensitive pipeline data â€” including credentials, query results, and logs â€” remains entirely within your own infrastructure, thereby avoiding vendor lock-in.