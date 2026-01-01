Up to 69% off for Plandex

Deploy Plandex in one click installation.

Open-source terminal AI coding agent jo baray, multi-step tasks ko kayi files mein plan aur execute karta hai.

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Rs.2,099/mo
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Choose a VPS plan for Plandex

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
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Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
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Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Plandex

Plandex ایک اوپن سورس AI کوڈنگ ایجنٹ ہے جو آپ کے ٹرمینل میں رہتا ہے اور درجنوں فائلوں اور کئی مراحل پر پھیلے حقیقی دنیا کے سافٹ ویئر کے کاموں کو نمٹاتا ہے۔ یہ ایک بار کے اسنیپٹس تیار کرنے کے بجائے، ایک منصوبہ بناتا اور بہتر بناتا ہے، فائلوں میں تبدیلیوں کو لاگو کرنے سے پہلے فرق پر مبنی جائزے کے لیے سینڈ باکس کرتا ہے، اور بڑے کوڈ بیسز میں کام کرنے کے لیے 2M ٹوکن تک کے سیاق و سباق کو ہینڈل کرتا ہے۔

Plandex کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کا کوڈ، پرامپٹس، اور منصوبے آپ کے کنٹرول والے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتے ہیں جبکہ آپ کو ایک مستقل سرور فراہم کرتا ہے جس سے ہلکا پھلکا Plandex CLI کسی بھی ڈویلپمنٹ مشین سے منسلک ہو سکتا ہے۔ آپ اپنی ماڈل فراہم کنندہ کی اسناد — OpenRouter، Anthropic، OpenAI، Google، یا مقامی Ollama — خود لاتے ہیں تاکہ کوئی فی سیٹ پلیٹ فارم فیس یا وینڈر لاک ان نہ ہو۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Plandex

Plans large tasks

Multi-step plans banata hai un tabdeeliyon ke liye jo darjanon files par phaili hoti hain, bajaye iske ke one-shot code snippets banayein.

2M token context

Loads and reasons across large codebases with a context window of up to 2 million tokens.

Diff-based review

Sandboxes file edits and shows a diff for every change so you approve or reject before anything touches your working tree.

Multi-provider models

Connects to OpenRouter, Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Gemini, and local Ollama models from a single CLI session.

Terminal-native REPL

Runs in a terminal REPL with fuzzy command completion, scripting, and piping support — no browser tab required.

VPS server

The CLI on your laptop connects to the Plandex server on your VPS, keeping plans and project state under your control.

Why run Plandex on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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