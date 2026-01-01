Pinry is an open-source, self-hosted image board that allows you to collect, tag, and browse images, videos, and web pages in a visually appealing tiling layout â€” much like Pinterest, but completely under your control. It combines a Django REST Framework back-end with a Vue.js front-end and is delivered as a single Docker container backed by SQLite for a zero-dependency setup.

Self-hosting Pinry means your personal collection remains private on your own VPS, free from algorithmic feeds and ads, and with no account required for browsing if you enable public access. Multi-user support, public and private boards, browser extension compatibility, and a full REST API make it suitable for both personal collections and small collaborative teams.