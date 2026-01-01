PinePods is an open-source podcast manager designed for households, teams, and individual listeners who prefer to keep their listening history private from third-party servers. It offers a refined web interface along with native Android, iOS, and desktop clients, ensuring all devices remain synchronized without dependence on commercial podcast platforms.

A distinguishing feature of PinePods is its premium multi-user model, complemented by built-in gpodder API support and PodcastIndex integration. Each member is provided with independent subscriptions, a personal queue, and playback history, all while utilizing a shared backend. Self-hosting the server on your own VPS ensures your subscription list, listening habits, and downloaded episodes remain entirely private and free from advertising trackers.