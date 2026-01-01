Deploy PinePods in one click installation.
Self-hosted multi-user podcast manager with cross-device sync, PodcastIndex search, and native mobile apps.
Choose a VPS plan for PinePods
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PinePods
PinePods is an open-source podcast manager designed for households, teams, and individual listeners who prefer to keep their listening history private from third-party servers. It offers a refined web interface along with native Android, iOS, and desktop clients, ensuring all devices remain synchronized without dependence on commercial podcast platforms.
A distinguishing feature of PinePods is its premium multi-user model, complemented by built-in gpodder API support and PodcastIndex integration. Each member is provided with independent subscriptions, a personal queue, and playback history, all while utilizing a shared backend. Self-hosting the server on your own VPS ensures your subscription list, listening habits, and downloaded episodes remain entirely private and free from advertising trackers.
Key features of PinePods
Multi-user accounts
Each member has independent subscriptions, queues, and listening history backed by a shared server — ideal for families or shared households.
Sync across devices
Playback position, queue, and subscriptions sync in real time between web, Android, iOS, and desktop clients through the built-in gpodder API.
PodcastIndex search
Discover new shows through the open PodcastIndex catalog or iTunes search without sending queries to ad-supported directories.
Episode downloads
Download episodes to the server for offline listening, archiving, and protection against shows disappearing from public feeds.
YouTube channels
Subscribe to YouTube channels as if they were podcasts, with audio extraction so you can listen the same way you do to regular shows.
OPML import and backup
Move your existing podcast subscriptions in via OPML, schedule automatic backups, and export everything when you need it.
Why run PinePods on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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