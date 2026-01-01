Para is a scalable, open-source backend framework that handles object persistence, full-text search, caching, and authentication so developers can focus on building their application rather than its infrastructure. It exposes everything through a clean JSON REST API secured with JWT tokens or AWS Signature V4, ready to serve any frontend, mobile app, or service.

The default setup runs entirely self-contained with an embedded H2 database and Lucene search engine â€” no external database required. Self-hosting on your VPS gives you a private backend API with no per-request fees, full data control, and support for plugins that swap in PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, or Elasticsearch as your needs grow.