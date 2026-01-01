Up to 69% off for Papermerge

Deploy Papermerge in one click installation.

Open-source document management system with automatic OCR, full-text search, and tag-based organization for all your scanned paperwork.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Papermerge in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Papermerge

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Papermerge

Papermerge ایک اوپن سورس دستاویز مینجمنٹ سسٹم ہے جسے کاغذی کارروائی کو ایک قابل تلاش، منظم ڈیجیٹل آرکائیو میں تبدیل کرنے کے لیے ڈیزائن کیا گیا ہے۔ پی ڈی ایف یا اسکین شدہ تصاویر اپ لوڈ کریں اور Papermerge خود بخود OCR کے ذریعے متن نکالتا ہے، جس سے ہر انوائس، معاہدہ، اور رسید مواد کے ذریعے فوری طور پر قابل تلاش ہو جاتی ہے۔ ٹیگ پر مبنی تنظیم، فولڈر کی درجہ بندی، اور کسٹم میٹا ڈیٹا فیلڈز آپ کو اس بات پر مکمل کنٹرول دیتے ہیں کہ دستاویزات کو کیسے ترتیب دیا جاتا ہے اور بازیافت کیا جاتا ہے۔ کردار پر مبنی اجازتوں کے ساتھ کثیر صارف کی حمایت اسے چھوٹے کاروباروں اور پیشہ ورانہ طریقوں کے لیے یکساں طور پر موزوں بناتی ہے۔

اپنے VPS پر Papermerge کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے کا مطلب ہے کہ حساس مالیاتی ریکارڈ، قانونی دستاویزات، اور ذاتی فائلیں کبھی بھی آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر سے باہر نہیں جاتیں۔ آپ ماہانہ کلاؤڈ اسٹوریج فیس سے بچتے ہیں جبکہ لامحدود دستاویز کی گنجائش، کسٹم ریٹینشن پالیسیاں نافذ کرنے کی صلاحیت، اور Papermerge کے REST API کے ذریعے موجودہ ورک فلوز کے ساتھ ضم ہونے کی لچک حاصل کرتے ہیں۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Papermerge

Automatic OCR Extraction

Papermerge automatically extracts searchable text from PDFs and scanned images upon upload, transforming a stack of scanned paperwork into a queryable database.

Full-Text Search

Search across the complete content and metadata of every document in your archive, with filters by date, tags, and custom fields for pinpoint retrieval.

Tag and Folder Organization

Combine folder hierarchies with flexible tags and custom metadata fields to build an organization structure that matches how your business actually works.

Multi-User Permissions

Role-based access control enables teams to share a single document archive, ensuring that sensitive files remain visible only to authorized users.

PDF Page Operations

Merge, split, and reorder PDF pages directly inside Papermerge, eliminating the need for a separate PDF editor when cleaning up scanned documents.

Why run Papermerge on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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