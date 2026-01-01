Deploy Papermerge in one click installation.
Open-source document management system with automatic OCR, full-text search, and tag-based organization for all your scanned paperwork.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Papermerge
Papermerge ایک اوپن سورس دستاویز مینجمنٹ سسٹم ہے جسے کاغذی کارروائی کو ایک قابل تلاش، منظم ڈیجیٹل آرکائیو میں تبدیل کرنے کے لیے ڈیزائن کیا گیا ہے۔ پی ڈی ایف یا اسکین شدہ تصاویر اپ لوڈ کریں اور Papermerge خود بخود OCR کے ذریعے متن نکالتا ہے، جس سے ہر انوائس، معاہدہ، اور رسید مواد کے ذریعے فوری طور پر قابل تلاش ہو جاتی ہے۔ ٹیگ پر مبنی تنظیم، فولڈر کی درجہ بندی، اور کسٹم میٹا ڈیٹا فیلڈز آپ کو اس بات پر مکمل کنٹرول دیتے ہیں کہ دستاویزات کو کیسے ترتیب دیا جاتا ہے اور بازیافت کیا جاتا ہے۔ کردار پر مبنی اجازتوں کے ساتھ کثیر صارف کی حمایت اسے چھوٹے کاروباروں اور پیشہ ورانہ طریقوں کے لیے یکساں طور پر موزوں بناتی ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر Papermerge کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے کا مطلب ہے کہ حساس مالیاتی ریکارڈ، قانونی دستاویزات، اور ذاتی فائلیں کبھی بھی آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر سے باہر نہیں جاتیں۔ آپ ماہانہ کلاؤڈ اسٹوریج فیس سے بچتے ہیں جبکہ لامحدود دستاویز کی گنجائش، کسٹم ریٹینشن پالیسیاں نافذ کرنے کی صلاحیت، اور Papermerge کے REST API کے ذریعے موجودہ ورک فلوز کے ساتھ ضم ہونے کی لچک حاصل کرتے ہیں۔
Key features of Papermerge
Automatic OCR Extraction
Papermerge automatically extracts searchable text from PDFs and scanned images upon upload, transforming a stack of scanned paperwork into a queryable database.
Full-Text Search
Search across the complete content and metadata of every document in your archive, with filters by date, tags, and custom fields for pinpoint retrieval.
Tag and Folder Organization
Combine folder hierarchies with flexible tags and custom metadata fields to build an organization structure that matches how your business actually works.
Multi-User Permissions
Role-based access control enables teams to share a single document archive, ensuring that sensitive files remain visible only to authorized users.
PDF Page Operations
Merge, split, and reorder PDF pages directly inside Papermerge, eliminating the need for a separate PDF editor when cleaning up scanned documents.
Why run Papermerge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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