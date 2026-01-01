Deploy OrangeHRM in one click installation.
Open-source Human Resource Management system for managing employees, leave, recruitment, and HR workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for OrangeHRM
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OrangeHRM
OrangeHRM aik mukammal open-source Human Resource Management platform hai jo duniya bhar mein hazaron tanzeemon ke zariye istemal hota hai. Yeh mukammal HR lifecycle ko cover karta hai â€” mulazmeen ke records aur chuttiyon ke intizam se le kar karkardagi ke jaizon, bharti ke pipelines, aur waqt ki tracking tak â€” aik hi self-hosted application mein.
OrangeHRM ko apne VPS par host karne se mulazmeen ka tamam data, payroll ki maloomat, aur HR records aap ke direct control mein rehte hain, baghair kisi per-user SaaS fees ke. Aap ko custom reporting aur integrations ke liye database tak mukammal rasai milti hai, jabkay aap sensitive workforce data par mukammal milkiyat barqarar rakhte hain.
Key features of OrangeHRM
Employee management
Maintain a centralized employee directory with job history, documents, qualifications, and organizational structure in one place.
Leave & attendance
Manage leave entitlements, approval workflows, holiday calendars, and attendance records across your entire workforce.
Recruitment module
Track job vacancies, candidate applications, interview stages, and hiring decisions without a separate ATS tool.
Performance reviews
Run structured appraisal cycles with goal setting, 360-degree feedback, and configurable review workflows.
Time & project tracking
Log timesheets against projects and customers, with approval flows and exportable reports for billing or payroll.
Why run OrangeHRM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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