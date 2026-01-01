OpenEMR is the world's most widely adopted open-source electronic health records (EHR) and medical practice management system. Built for small clinics to large healthcare organizations, it provides a complete suite of tools for patient registration, clinical documentation, scheduling, billing, and reporting â€” all within a single self-hosted platform.

Self-hosting OpenEMR on your own VPS gives you full control over sensitive patient data, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations and keeping medical records on infrastructure you own. With no per-user licensing fees and an active global community, OpenEMR is a proven alternative to expensive proprietary EHR systems.