Deploy OpenBudgeteer in one-click installation.
Open-source bucket budgeting app to take control of your personal finances with a structured, category-based approach.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenBudgeteer
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenBudgeteer
OpenBudgeteer aik self-hosted personal finance application hai jo bucket budgeting ke usool par bani hai â€” YNAB aur Buckets jaise tools se mutasir. Aap mahine ke shuru hone se pehle apni har dollar ki aamdani ko makhsoos kharch ke buckets mein taqseem karte hain, jo aapko apne paison ke liye aik wazeh, maqsad-e-irada plan deta hai bajaye iske ke aap akhrajaat ke aane par un par rad-e-amal zahir karein.
.NET aur Blazor Server se tayyar kardah, OpenBudgeteer mukammal tor par aapke apne infrastructure par chalta hai taake aapka maliyati data kabhi kisi teesri-party cloud tak na pahuche. Yeh durable storage ke liye aik PostgreSQL database se connect hota hai aur mehfooz access ke liye ikhtiyari authentication ko support karta hai. Awesome Self-Hosted list mein shamil, yeh privacy-conscious users ke liye aik qabil-e-aitemad intikhab hai jo commercial budgeting software ka aik qabil, muft mutabadil talash kar rahe hain.
Key features of OpenBudgeteer
Bucket budgeting
Assign every dollar of income to predefined spending buckets at the start of each month, keeping your finances organized and on track.
Full data ownership
Your financial data is stored exclusively on your own VPS â€” no third-party cloud, no subscription fees, and no vendor lock-in.
Optional authentication
Protect your budget with built-in username and password authentication, keeping sensitive financial information accessible only to you.
PostgreSQL persistence
Stores all transactions and budget data in a dedicated PostgreSQL database for reliable, crash-safe persistence and easy backup.
Blazor Server UI
Modern, responsive web interface powered by Blazor Server delivers a fast, interactive budgeting experience directly in the browser.
Why run OpenBudgeteer on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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