Deploy Onyx in one click installation.
Open-source AI chat اور enterprise search platform جو ہر LLM کو آپ کی ٹیم کے علم سے جوڑتا ہے۔
Choose a VPS plan for Onyx
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Onyx
Onyx ایک اوپن سورس AI پلیٹ فارم ہے جو ایک فیچر سے بھرپور چیٹ انٹرفیس کو آپ کی ٹیم کے دستاویزات اور ایپلیکیشنز میں انٹرپرائز سرچ کے ساتھ جوڑتا ہے۔ یہ ہر بڑے LLM فراہم کنندہ — OpenAI، Anthropic، Azure، AWS Bedrock، Google Vertex، اور Ollama یا vLLM کے ذریعے ظاہر ہونے والے کسی بھی خود میزبان ماڈل کے ساتھ کام کرتا ہے — تاکہ آپ اپنے اسٹیک کو دوبارہ لکھے بغیر ہر کام کے لیے موزوں ماڈل کا انتخاب کرنے کے لیے آزاد رہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر Onyx کو خود میزبان کرنے سے چیٹ ٹرانسکرپٹس، انڈیکس شدہ دستاویزات، اور کنیکٹر کی اسناد آپ کے زیر کنٹرول انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتی ہیں۔ چالیس سے زیادہ کنیکٹرز Google Drive، Slack، Confluence، GitHub، Notion، Jira، اور مزید سے ڈیٹا کو ایک متحد سرچ انڈیکس میں کھینچتے ہیں، تاکہ جوابات حساس سیاق و سباق کو تیسرے فریق SaaS کو لیک کرنے کے بجائے اصل ذرائع کا حوالہ دیں۔
Key features of Onyx
Works with every LLM
Bring your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Vertex, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint including local Ollama and vLLM deployments.
Forty plus connectors
Index Google Drive, Slack, Confluence, Notion, GitHub, Jira, Salesforce, Zendesk, and many more so chat answers cite your real team knowledge.
AI agents and assistants
Build custom assistants with tailored prompts, connector scopes, and tools so each team gets an AI shaped to its workflow.
Citations and grounding
Every answer links back to the source document, so users verify claims and trust responses instead of guessing at hallucinations.
Role-based permissions
Document-level access control inherits source-system permissions so users only see what they are already allowed to read.
Privacy on your own server
Chats, vectors، اور سورس ڈاکومنٹس آپ کے VPS پر ہی رہتے ہیں — Onyx سرورز کو کچھ بھی نہیں بھیجا جاتا اور آپ ماڈل اور کنیکٹر ٹریفک پر مکمل کنٹرول رکھتے ہیں۔
Why run Onyx on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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