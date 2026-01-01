Up to 69% off for Onyx

Deploy Onyx in one click installation.

Open-source AI chat اور enterprise search platform جو ہر LLM کو آپ کی ٹیم کے علم سے جوڑتا ہے۔

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.3,699/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Onyx in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Onyx

69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Onyx

Onyx ایک اوپن سورس AI پلیٹ فارم ہے جو ایک فیچر سے بھرپور چیٹ انٹرفیس کو آپ کی ٹیم کے دستاویزات اور ایپلیکیشنز میں انٹرپرائز سرچ کے ساتھ جوڑتا ہے۔ یہ ہر بڑے LLM فراہم کنندہ — OpenAI، Anthropic، Azure، AWS Bedrock، Google Vertex، اور Ollama یا vLLM کے ذریعے ظاہر ہونے والے کسی بھی خود میزبان ماڈل کے ساتھ کام کرتا ہے — تاکہ آپ اپنے اسٹیک کو دوبارہ لکھے بغیر ہر کام کے لیے موزوں ماڈل کا انتخاب کرنے کے لیے آزاد رہیں۔

اپنے VPS پر Onyx کو خود میزبان کرنے سے چیٹ ٹرانسکرپٹس، انڈیکس شدہ دستاویزات، اور کنیکٹر کی اسناد آپ کے زیر کنٹرول انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتی ہیں۔ چالیس سے زیادہ کنیکٹرز Google Drive، Slack، Confluence، GitHub، Notion، Jira، اور مزید سے ڈیٹا کو ایک متحد سرچ انڈیکس میں کھینچتے ہیں، تاکہ جوابات حساس سیاق و سباق کو تیسرے فریق SaaS کو لیک کرنے کے بجائے اصل ذرائع کا حوالہ دیں۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Onyx

Works with every LLM

Bring your own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, Azure, AWS Bedrock, Vertex, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint including local Ollama and vLLM deployments.

Forty plus connectors

Index Google Drive, Slack, Confluence, Notion, GitHub, Jira, Salesforce, Zendesk, and many more so chat answers cite your real team knowledge.

AI agents and assistants

Build custom assistants with tailored prompts, connector scopes, and tools so each team gets an AI shaped to its workflow.

Citations and grounding

Every answer links back to the source document, so users verify claims and trust responses instead of guessing at hallucinations.

Role-based permissions

Document-level access control inherits source-system permissions so users only see what they are already allowed to read.

Privacy on your own server

Chats, vectors، اور سورس ڈاکومنٹس آپ کے VPS پر ہی رہتے ہیں — Onyx سرورز کو کچھ بھی نہیں بھیجا جاتا اور آپ ماڈل اور کنیکٹر ٹریفک پر مکمل کنٹرول رکھتے ہیں۔

Why run Onyx on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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