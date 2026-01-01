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Self-hosted online office suite with real-time collaborative editing of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files in your browser.
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What you can build with ONLYOFFICE Docs
ONLYOFFICE Docs (Document Server) aik open-source online office suite hai jo DOCX, XLSX, PPTX, ODT, ODS, ODP, PDF, aur deegar formats ki browser-based collaborative editing aap ke apne server par laata hai. Yeh pixel-perfect Microsoft Office format compatibility faraham karta hai, jis se yeh cloud office tools ka aik behtareen mutabadil ban jaata hai, baghair aap ke documents ko third-party services ke saamne laaye.
ONLYOFFICE Docs ko self-host karne se document privacy ko tarjeeh di jaati hai â€” files aap ke infrastructure se kabhi bahar nahi jaati. Yeh Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, aur darjanoon deegar platforms ke saath official connectors ke zariye integrate hota hai, aur API access ko mehfooz rakhne ke liye JWT token security istemal karta hai. Community Edition baghair kisi cost ke 20 tak simultaneous editing connections ko support karti hai.
Key features of ONLYOFFICE Docs
Real-Time Collaboration
Multiple users can co-edit documents, spreadsheets, and presentations simultaneously with live cursor tracking, comments, and track changes.
MS Office Compatibility
Open, edit, and save DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX files with high fidelity â€” no format conversion artifacts or layout shifts.
Multi-Format Support
Supports DOCX, ODT, XLSX, ODS, PPTX, ODP, CSV, PDF, and more across the document, spreadsheet, and presentation editors.
JWT API Security
JSON Web Token validation secures every API request, ensuring that only authorized integrations and users can access the document server.
Nextcloud and Seafile Integration
Official connectors for Nextcloud, ownCloud, Seafile, and 40+ other platforms turn ONLYOFFICE Docs into a drop-in collaborative editing backend.
PDF Editor and Forms
Edit PDFs and create fillable PDF forms directly in the browser without additional software or plugins.
Why run ONLYOFFICE Docs on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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