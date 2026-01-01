Deploy Ollama in one click installation.
Run open-source large language models on your own VPS with no API costs and complete data privacy.
Choose a VPS plan for Ollama
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Ollama
Ollama مقامی طور پر بڑے لینگویج ماڈلز کو چلانے کے لیے ایک سرکردہ اوپن سورس فریم ورک ہے، جو Llama، Mistral، Gemma، DeepSeek، اور 100 سے زیادہ دیگر ماڈلز کو بغیر کسی کلاؤڈ انحصار کے سپورٹ کرتا ہے۔ یہ ماڈل کوانٹائزیشن، GPU ایکسیلریشن، اور میموری مینجمنٹ کو خود بخود ہینڈل کرتا ہے، ایک REST API فراہم کرتا ہے جو OpenAI فارمیٹ کے ساتھ مطابقت رکھتا ہے تاکہ موجودہ ٹولز اور انٹیگریشنز بغیر کسی ترمیم کے کام کر سکیں۔
اپنے VPS پر Ollama کی سیلف ہوسٹنگ فی ٹوکن لاگت کو ختم کرتی ہے، ریٹ کی حدود کو ہٹاتی ہے، اور یقینی بناتی ہے کہ ہر پرامپٹ اور رسپانس آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہے۔ یہ AI سے چلنے والی ایپلیکیشنز بنانے والی ٹیموں یا کسی بھی ایسے شخص کے لیے مثالی بیک اینڈ ہے جسے نجی، ہمیشہ آن لینگویج ماڈل انفرنس کی ضرورت ہو۔
Key features of Ollama
100+ Open Models
Pull and run Llama 3.3, Mistral, Gemma 2, Phi 4, DeepSeek-R1, and dozens more with a single command.
OpenAI-Compatible API
Drop-in REST API lets existing tools, SDKs, and integrations connect to Ollama without code changes.
GPU Acceleration
Automatic NVIDIA CUDA and Apple Metal support speeds up inference significantly compared to CPU-only setups.
Multimodal Support
Run vision models like LLaVA to process both images and text in the same conversation.
Custom Modelfiles
Modelfiles ka istemal karte hue system prompts, temperature settings, aur custom parameters ke saath tailored models banayen.
Why run Ollama on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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