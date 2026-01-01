Odysseus is an open-source AI workspace that offers the chat, agent, research, and writing tools you would typically expect from ChatGPT or Claude, hosted on your own server. It integrates persistent chat functionality with any local or API model, an agent runtime built on opencode, comprehensive multi-step research capabilities, a model Cookbook featuring hardware-aware recommendations, alongside a Documents editor, Notes, Tasks, a CalDAV calendar, and an IMAP/SMTP inbox equipped with AI triage.

By self-hosting Odysseus on your VPS, every conversation, document, embedding, and email remains entirely within your own infrastructure. Users provide their own API keys for OpenAI, OpenRouter, or any compatible endpoint, ensuring persistent memory and skills evolve over time without incurring per-seat fees or vendor lock-in.