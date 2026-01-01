Deploy Odysseus in one click installation.
Self-hosted AI workspace for chat, agents, deep research, memory, documents, and email â€” all running on your own VPS.
Choose a VPS plan for Odysseus
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Odysseus
Odysseus is an open-source AI workspace that offers the chat, agent, research, and writing tools you would typically expect from ChatGPT or Claude, hosted on your own server. It integrates persistent chat functionality with any local or API model, an agent runtime built on opencode, comprehensive multi-step research capabilities, a model Cookbook featuring hardware-aware recommendations, alongside a Documents editor, Notes, Tasks, a CalDAV calendar, and an IMAP/SMTP inbox equipped with AI triage.
By self-hosting Odysseus on your VPS, every conversation, document, embedding, and email remains entirely within your own infrastructure. Users provide their own API keys for OpenAI, OpenRouter, or any compatible endpoint, ensuring persistent memory and skills evolve over time without incurring per-seat fees or vendor lock-in.
Key features of Odysseus
Chat With Any Model
Connect vLLM, llama.cpp, Ollama, OpenRouter, OpenAI, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint from one unified chat surface.
Agent Runtime
An opencode-based agent ships with MCP, web, file, shell, skills, and memory tools so it can run whole tasks end to end.
Deep Research
Multi-step research runs gather, read, and synthesize sources into a visual report you can browse and export.
Model Cookbook
Scans available hardware, recommends GGUF, FP8, and AWQ models that actually fit, then downloads and serves them with one click.
Persistent Memory & Skills
ChromaDB-backed vector and keyword retrieval gives the agent long-term memory and reusable skills that survive restarts.
Documents, Notes & Mail
Multi-tab markdown editor, notes, todos, CalDAV calendar, and IMAP/SMTP inbox with AI triage in one workspace.
Why run Odysseus on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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