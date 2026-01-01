Deploy NSQ in one click installation.
Realtime distributed messaging platform designed for fault tolerance and high-throughput streaming at scale.
Choose a VPS plan for NSQ
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NSQ
NSQ ایک ریئل ٹائم ڈسٹری بیوٹڈ میسجنگ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو اصل میں Bitly میں روزانہ اربوں پیغامات کو ہینڈل کرنے کے لیے بنایا گیا تھا۔ روایتی بروکرز کے برعکس، NSQ چھوٹے ڈیمنز کے ایک غیر مرکزی کلسٹر کے طور پر چلتا ہے — کوئی ایک بروکر بوتل نیک، کوئی ماسٹر نوڈ، اور کوئی مشترکہ حالت نہیں ہے — لہذا پروڈیوسرز اور کنزیومرز بغیر کسی دوبارہ کنفیگریشن کے افقی طور پر اسکیل کر سکتے ہیں۔
اپنے VPS پر NSQ کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے ہائی والیوم ایونٹ اسٹریمز، ٹیلی میٹری، اور async جاب پائپ لائنز آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر رہتی ہیں جس میں کوئی فی میسج فیس اور کوئی مینیجڈ سروس تھروٹلنگ نہیں ہوتی۔ بنڈل شدہ ویب ایڈمن ٹاپکس، چینلز، اور میسج ریٹس میں ریئل ٹائم مرئیت فراہم کرتا ہے، جبکہ lookupd ڈسکوری سروس آپ کے فلیٹ میں ہارڈ کوڈڈ بروکر ایڈریسز کی ضرورت کو ختم کرتی ہے۔
Key features of NSQ
Decentralized topology
nsqd daemons ko producers ke saath co-locate kar ke chalayen aur discovery ke liye nsqlookupd istemal karen — is tarah na koi single point of failure hoga aur na hi throughput ko bottleneck karne ke liye koi central broker.
At-least-once delivery
Persistent message queues with disk overflow guarantee messages survive consumer outages and burst traffic without dropping events.
Channel fan-out
Topics are broadcast to multiple independent channels, which enables different consumer groups to process the same event stream in parallel without requiring coordination.
Realtime admin UI
Browser-based nsqadmin dashboard live message rates, depth per channel, and per-node statistics dikhata hai taake aap CLI tooling ke baghair streams ko troubleshoot kar saken.
HTTP and TCP clients
Native client libraries in Go, Python, Java, Node.js, and more, plus a simple HTTP API for publishing — integrate from any language without a custom protocol.
Why run NSQ on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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