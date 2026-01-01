Deploy Notifiarr in one click installation.
Unified client for Notifiarr.com that bridges your media stack with powerful notification and automation workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for Notifiarr
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Notifiarr
Notifiarr Notifiarr.com service ke liye ek self-hosted client hai, jo aapke media automation stack — jismein Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr, aur Plex shaamil hain — aur ek markazi notification system ke darmiyan gehri integration ko mumkin banata hai. Yeh aapki local services aur Notifiarr.com ke darmiyan ek pul ka kaam karta hai, events ko relay karta hai, custom workflows ko trigger karta hai, aur Discord, Slack, aur deegar platforms par real-time alerts deliver karta hai.
Apne VPS par Notifiarr client chalane se, aap apni media stack integrations par mukammal control rakhte hain, baghair individual services ko internet par expose kiye. Ek saaf web interface ke zariye sab kuch configure karein, system health ko monitor karein, aur notifications ko bilkul wahan bhejein jahan aapko unki zaroorat hai.
Key features of Notifiarr
Starr App Integration
Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, Readarr، اور دیگر کو مربوط کریں تاکہ میڈیا ایونٹس کو منتقل کیا جا سکے اور خودکار طور پر حسب ضرورت اطلاعات کو متحرک کیا جا سکے۔
Discord Notifications
Deliver rich, customizable notifications to Discord channels with media artwork, metadata, and action buttons.
System Health Monitoring
Monitor disk space, CPU, memory, and drive health from a single dashboard with automated alerting.
Plex & Tautulli Support
Receive now-playing updates, playback events, and user activity notifications directly from your Plex Media Server.
Multi-Platform Alerts
Notifications ko Slack, Telegram, email, aur doosre platforms par Discord ke saath bhejen taake flexible delivery ho sake.
Why run Notifiarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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