Deploy Mopidy in one click installation.
Extensible Python music server that streams from local files, Spotify, SoundCloud, TuneIn, and more through one browser interface.
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What you can build with Mopidy
Mopidy ایک قابل توسیع میوزک سرور ہے جو Python میں لکھا گیا ہے اور یہ درجنوں آڈیو ذرائع کو ایک ہی پلے بیک کیو کے پیچھے جوڑتا ہے۔ متعلقہ ایکسٹینشنز انسٹال ہونے کے ساتھ، یہ مقامی فائلوں کو Spotify، SoundCloud، TuneIn، Bandcamp، YouTube، پوڈ کاسٹس، اور انٹرنیٹ ریڈیو کے ساتھ سٹریم کر سکتا ہے، جبکہ انہیں MPD، HTTP، اور JSON-RPC APIs کے ذریعے ظاہر کرتا ہے تاکہ کوئی بھی MPD کلائنٹ یا ویب فرنٹ اینڈ اسی لائبریری کو چلا سکے۔
یہ ٹیمپلیٹ Mopidy کو مقبول Iris ویب فرنٹ اینڈ کے ساتھ بنڈل کرتا ہے، جو آپ کو کسی بھی ڈیوائس سے لائبریریوں کو براؤز کرنے، کیو بنانے، اور پلے لسٹس کا انتظام کرنے کے لیے ایک براؤزر پر مبنی انٹرفیس فراہم کرتا ہے۔ Mopidy کو VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کے جمع شدہ میوزک ذرائع ایک ہی نجی اینڈ پوائنٹ کے پیچھے رہتے ہیں جس میں آپ کے پہلے سے استعمال ہونے والے اپ اسٹریم فراہم کنندگان کے علاوہ کوئی فی سورس سبسکرپشن فیس نہیں ہوتی۔
Key features of Mopidy
Iris web frontend
Bundled Iris extension delivers a polished browser UI for browsing sources, queueing tracks, and managing playlists from desktop or mobile.
Multi-source playback
Install extensions to merge Spotify, SoundCloud, TuneIn, Bandcamp, YouTube, podcasts, and local files into one unified queue.
MPD protocol support
Music Player Daemon protocol port 6600 pe support karta hai, isliye koi bhi MPD client jaise ncmpcpp, M.A.L.P., ya Cantata playback control kar sakta hai.
Pip-installable extensions
Add new sources at deploy time through the PIP_PACKAGES variable without rebuilding the image or editing configuration files.
JSON-RPC HTTP API
Full HTTP and WebSocket API enables you to build custom controllers, voice assistants, or home automation triggers using the same engine.
Snapcast ready
Default audio pipeline writes to a Snapcast FIFO so you can layer multi-room synchronised playback on top whenever you need it.
Why run Mopidy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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