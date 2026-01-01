MLflow is the largest open-source AI engineering platform, with over 60 million monthly downloads. It covers the complete machine learning lifecycle: logging experiment parameters and metrics, comparing runs across configurations, registering models for deployment, and managing their progression through staging and production environments. Natively supported by PyTorch, TensorFlow, scikit-learn, Hugging Face, LangChain, and dozens of other ML frameworks through autologging, it requires minimal code changes to adopt.

Version 3 expands MLflow into the LLM era with OpenTelemetry-based distributed tracing for agents and LLM calls, systematic evaluation with 50+ built-in judges, a prompt registry with full lineage tracking, and an AI Gateway that routes traffic across OpenAI, Anthropic, and other providers with rate limiting and cost controls. Self-hosting keeps all traces, artifacts, and model metadata on infrastructure you control.