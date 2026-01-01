MindsDB is an open-source AI platform that brings machine learning directly into your existing database infrastructure through SQL. Instead of building separate ML pipelines, you create, train, and query predictive models with standard SQL syntax against your PostgreSQL, MySQL, or MongoDB data. It supports AutoML, time-series forecasting, classification, and integrations with OpenAI, Hugging Face, and other AI providers.

Deploying MindsDB on your own VPS keeps training data and model artifacts within your infrastructure, provides dedicated resources for model training, and eliminates per-prediction cloud costs — making AI accessible to data teams at a predictable fixed cost.