Deploy Microweber with one-click installation.
Open-source drag-and-drop website builder and CMS with built-in e-commerce, powered by Laravel.
Choose a VPS plan for Microweber
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Microweber
Microweber ایک اوپن سورس CMS اور ویب سائٹ بلڈر ہے جو آپ کو بلاکس کو براہ راست لائیو پیج پر گھسیٹ کر صفحات، بلاگز اور آن لائن اسٹورز بنانے کی سہولت دیتا ہے — کوئی علیحدہ ایڈمن پریویو نہیں، کوئی ٹیمپلیٹ کوڈنگ نہیں۔ Laravel پر بنایا گیا اور MIT کے تحت لائسنس یافتہ، یہ ایک مکمل ای-کامرس انجن، کثیر لسانی مواد، اور ایک ماڈیول سسٹم کے ساتھ آتا ہے جو دکانوں، گیلریوں، رابطہ فارمز، اور بلاگ پوسٹس کو فوری طور پر کور کرتا ہے۔
Microweber کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کی سائٹ کی فائلیں، کسٹمر آرڈرز، اور اپ لوڈ کردہ میڈیا مکمل طور پر آپ کے کنٹرول میں رہتے ہیں، بغیر کسی فی سائٹ فیس، بغیر کسی ٹرانزیکشن کٹوتی، اور تھیمز یا ماڈیولز پر کوئی پلیٹ فارم پابندیاں نہیں جو آپ انسٹال کر سکتے ہیں۔
Key features of Microweber
Live drag-and-drop editor
Edit pages directly on the front-end by dragging blocks, text, and images into place — the layout you build is exactly what visitors see.
Built-in e-commerce
Set up your online store, complete with product catalogs, shopping cart, checkout, and order management, all built-in – no separate plugin or subscription needed.
Laravel foundation
Built on the Laravel PHP framework, giving developers a familiar MVC structure, Composer packages, and Eloquent ORM for safely extending the platform.
Multilingual content
Publish the same site in multiple languages with native translation tools, so you can reach international audiences without third-party plugins.
Module ecosystem
Add galleries, contact forms, sliders, shops, and blog posts as reusable modules that can be dropped onto any page and reconfigured visually.
White-label themes
Customize templates, branding, and layouts freely under the MIT license — ideal for agencies building sites for clients without vendor lock-in.
Why run Microweber on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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