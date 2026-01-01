Mazanoke is a self-hosted image optimizer that runs entirely in the browser. When users compress, resize, or convert images through the Mazanoke interface, all processing happens locally on their device â€” no image data is transmitted to the server or any third party. This makes it suitable for processing sensitive images that cannot be uploaded to cloud compression tools.

Unlike hosted image optimization services, self-hosting Mazanoke on your VPS gives your team a private, always-available endpoint for image processing. It supports a wide range of formats, automatically strips EXIF metadata such as GPS location and timestamps, and can be protected with optional HTTP basic authentication to restrict access.